A woman now living in the Central West has been charged for previously entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.
The Australian Federal Police and and NSW Police investigators from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) arrested the 31-year-old woman, now living in Young, which is two hours south of Orange, after executing search warrants at Young and Parklea on Thursday.
The woman is expected to face Wagga Wagga Local Court via AVL later on January 5 charged with entering, or remaining in, declared areas, contrary to section 119.2 of the Criminal Code (Cth).
The offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment.
It will be alleged in court the woman travelled to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined Islamic State.
It will also be alleged the woman was aware of her husband's activities with Islamic State, and willingly travelled to the conflict region. The woman's husband is believed to have died in Syria in 2018.
The woman, who was in Al Roj Internally Displaced Persons camp, returned to Australia in October 2022.
She was charged after a complex and long-term investigation by the JCTT that began when the woman was in Syria and continued following her return to Australia.
It will be alleged newly obtained evidence enabled the JCTT to charge the woman.
There is no current or impending threat to the Australian community as part of this activity.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Sandra Booth said the JCTT would continue to investigate Australians returning from declared conflict areas to ensure the safety of the Australian community.
"Individuals will be brought before the courts when evidence supports allegations that returned individuals have committed offences in conflict areas," she said.
We have zero tolerance for Australians - or anyone - who seek to commit acts of violence or extremism.- NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton
"The JCTT will continue to target criminal activity and does not target specific ideologies or beliefs."
NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the priority of the NSW JCTT is to protect the community from those who seek to do us harm.
"We have zero tolerance for Australians - or anyone - who seek to commit acts of violence or extremism, and those considering doing the wrong thing will come under our notice," Assistant Commissioner Walton said.
"Our investigators methodically gather information and evidence, conduct surveillance and work tirelessly to target criminal activities which pose a threat to the Australian community."
The NSW JCTT comprises members of the AFP, NSW Police Force, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, and the NSW Crime Commission.
