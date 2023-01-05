Central Western Daily
Woman living in Young charged with alleged links to Syria and Islamic State terrorist organisation

A woman now living in the Central West has been charged for previously entering and remaining in parts of Syria that were under the control of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

