The Fairbridge Farm School Commemorative Park has been destroyed and shut by recent flooding - but a complete rebuild is promised "very, very soon."
Opened in 2020, the interactive memorial between Orange and Molong pays tribute to victims of the infamously-abusive institution that operated nearby for much of the 20th century.
Successive floods in October and November, 2022 tore the centrepiece school bell from its base, washed large concrete plaques downstream, and destroyed almost every footpath.
The clean up should be starting very, very shortly because we want to get it back ... I'd say by the end of this month.- Fairbridge Farm School Commemorative Park board member Reg Kidd
With debris scattered through the overgrown grass and gaping holes undermining several major structures, safety fencing was installed in recent weeks to prevent public entry.
"The clean up should be starting very very shortly because we want to get it back ... I'd say by the end of this month," board member Reg Kidd told the CWD on Thursday.
"We're approaching other people to see if there's insurance available ... a number of organisations have also been approached to see if we can get some grant funding for restoration.
"[The board is] looking at possible ways we can stop this from occurring again. We've got a structural engineer looking at ways of securing it if you do get that sort of heavy flooding."
The Fairbridge Farm School operated between 1938 and 1973. The vast majority of students were orphans or born out of wedlock in Britain and shipped to Australia from as young as four.
About 60 per cent of children are believed to have been sexually abused during their stay. As many as 90 per cent were physically abused.
The contemporary memorial park comprises a reflective walk, dormitory floor plan, original bed frames, the school's makeshift railway-line bell, educational signage, and lists of all former students.
Recent devastation comes just months after school alumni handed ownership of the park to a new community board to ensure longevity.
The new board comprises former-Orange mayor Reg Kidd, retired doctor Des Mulcahy, pilot Wade Mahlo, and Robert Sullivan.
In 2022 former Fairbridge student and renowned bureaucrat, businessman, and author David Hill talked to the CWD about his memories of the school.
"Even though the Fairbridge story is a pretty bloody ugly one ... this park is not all doom and gloom. It's a celebration and acknowledgement of the kids," he said.
