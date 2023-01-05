Michelle Wood was born to spend her Saturdays at a cricket field.
From an early age she loved to watch, play and have any involvement she could in the sport.
"Even as a kid, I'd sit there with a calculator to work out run rates," she said.
"I've just always been fascinated with cricket. I played a bit of cricket in high school and every Wednesday afternoon when I was in Sydney. I was always one of those girls where I'd go to a cricket clinic and there would be 29 boys and I would be the only girl."
So when Ms Wood's son Nicholas decided he wanted to take up the game, you couldn't wipe the smile from her face.
"I loved it. I was very happy when Nick said he wanted to play cricket, although he is a lefty so it all looks back to front to me," she said.
With her love of the game clear as day, she decided to take on the roll of full-time scorer for the games her son played in. That included this week's Western NSW Junior Carnival, for which Nicholas is a part of the Orange under 13s side.
"I've always been scoring, it's the thing I love doing at the cricket," she added.
"You chat and you're able to find out how much cricket these other kids do and figure out why they are at the level they are at.
"All the parents are lovely and I think they all appreciate it. A lot of the mums love knowing that I'm here and involved in the team because the scoring is taken care of and they can just sit back and enjoy."
But it was this season that Ms Wood decided to take her commitment to the game up a notch as Orange District Junior Cricket Association registrar.
"When they needed some help, I thought 'why not'," she added.
"In my role, mainly I create draws and arrange grounds. It's a big job but it's enjoyable and you get to know all the other teams and players."
That role has kept her busy during the carnival, with the responsibility to find grounds for all eight daily matches falling on her shoulders.
"We need volunteers to get in there and help, otherwise we don't have junior cricket in Orange," she said when asked why she decided to take on the role this season.
"We need more people to get involved and help out because many hands make light work. I just wanted to give back to the sport I love."
But it's not just the carnival and representative action that keeps her busy.
The start of the 2022/23 season was marred by wet weather, with many a ground change and game cancelled.
This uncertainty kept Ms Wood on her toes.
"We had that bumpy start to the season where the first few weeks were interrupted with weather," she said.
"We were running around on Friday afternoons, going to every ground in Orange that we had games set for. We would run out to the pitch and see how wet it was and work out how many grounds we actually had available.
"There's a real trickle down effect. Whatever happens in the grounds for under 16s, once it gets called off there, it impacts the 14s and the 12s. I guess that's what a lot of people don't realise, is that trickle down effect."
Despite all of the hard work that goes into coordinating a sport played by hundreds of kids, Ms Wood hasn't regretted it for a second.
"It's a great way to meet people and get involved," she said when asked why others should volunteer their time.
"Without the volunteers and people helping out, we don't have this kind of carnival. I also look at how much this brings to Orange; accommodation, the food, these 16 teams are out and about every night. Things like this are a real boost for the city."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
