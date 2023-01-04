With the Western NSW Junior Carnival back in Orange for another year, with it brings a crop of star-studded talent from across the state.
Each day, the Central Western Daily will delve through the scorecards of all 16 teams in the under 13s competition and select who we think best showcased that talent.
Without further delay, let's see which players impressed the most on day three.
After a slight pitch mishap, the game between Penrith White and Dubbo got underway and there were plenty of runs to be had.
Taking full advantage of batting first was Leo Balkin.
The number four came in with his side at 2-10, but that didn't phase the youngster one little bit as he slowly but surely guided his side to 6-175 off their 35 overs, with 66 of his own.
The job wasn't done yet though, which is where Balkin's teammate comes into play.
Kieren Parker was a sight to see on Wednesday.
The opening bowler snagged one early wicket, before a reintroduction into the attack towards the back end of the innings sealed the game for Penrith.
He would rip through Dubbo's middle order to finish with figures of 5-27 off seven overs, sealing the victory by 18 runs. This fantastic spell of bowling came after he notched 31 runs of his own at the top of Penrith's batting line-up.
Without a doubt, the performance of the day came from the Canberra all-rounder.
Eknoor Deo was at his swashbuckling best in the academy's match against MYC, belting a blistering 92 from just 69 deliveries. This helped his side to a staggering total of 6-211 from 39 overs.
But Deo's day wasn't done there. MYC would put up a fight with the bat, eventually being bowled out for 152 in the 30th over.
Deo had a hand in this as well, firstly contributing to a run-out early on, before snagging the final three wickets of the game.
Western Sydney made it through to Thursday's grand final in great part thanks to the role Vivaan Kanhe played with the bat.
The opener was one of only three Western Sydney batters to make it to double digits and the only one to score more than 25.
His 57 from 89 balls showed grit and determination in guiding his side to what proved to be a defendable total of 9-133 from 40 overs.
Like so many on our list, Kanhe would also shine with the ball, finishing with 4-22 off eight overs as Hornsby were bundled out for just 103.
The final name on our list came in the form of another near-century.
Beau Sergeant's 90 from 91 deliveries came at just the right time for Illawarra, with his side at one point falling to 5-14 in an innings which registered five ducks.
Had Sergeant not stepped up to the mark, the opposing Hawkesbury may well have had an early mark. Instead, it was Illawarra who came out on top by 34 runs as they were able to bowl the opposition out for 110.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.