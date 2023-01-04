Orange rail enthusiasts will be able to hop on a train for Sydney and not get off until Sydney in a couple of weeks time.
The Blue Mountains rail line will reopen to passengers on January 21 following a major freight train derailment in December.
Buses have replaced trains between Springwood and Katoomba since December 14 following the derailment at Linden.
But NSW regional transport minister Sam Farraway confirmed services would resume on January 21, "weather permitting".
"This is great news," he said.
Deputy premier Paul Toole said crews have been working hard to repair a 10-kilometre section of track between Lawson and Linden.
He said maintenance crews continue working "around the clock" throughout the holiday period to get the job done.
Aready, almost 10 kilometres of track has been laid to support the new infrastructure. There's also been 15,000 new sleepers installed, more than 11,000 tonnes of ballast laid and 39 pieces of signalling equipment have been repaired or replaced.
"This work has been carried out in extremely difficult terrain and has required detailed planning and specialist engineering expertise to get the crews and replacement material on site to carry out the repair work safely," Mr Toole said.
