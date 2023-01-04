Central Western Daily

Orange to Sydney rail passenger services to recommence on January 21

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 5 2023 - 11:01am, first published 8:28am
Orange rail enthusiasts will be able to hop on a train for Sydney and not get off until Sydney in a couple of weeks time.

