For a small historic outback town without an elected mayor and councillors, Menindee is faring well ahead of potential record-breaking floods later this week.
The State Emergency Services and volunteers are working round the clock from its depot in Menindee to assist the Local Emergency Management Committee facing a potential 10.7 metres floodwater surge on the Darling River with 15,000 sandbags filled with earth to protect the town's levee.
A high-clearance SES vehicle has arrived loaded with pre-filled sandbags from nearby towns while the NSW Rural Fire Service personnel, local police, and Central Darling Shire Council workers are assisting residents along the flood path to manage their levees.
"We're in a stable situation at the moment with combat agencies managing the situation quite well and we have enough resources on the ground," Central Darling Shire Council general manager Greg Hill told ACM in a phone interview from Menindee, where the region's flood crisis has drifted.
"Everyone is doing their business to maintain their levee banks and trying to keep the water out of their properties in preparation for when the river's water level does increase.
"At the moment the water gauge sits at 10.25 metres and we have sandbags mainly for residential properties downstream."
But as the forecast for 10.7 metres of floodwater remains active to break the flood level in 1976 at 10.4 metres, and with more inflow into the Menindee Lake dam managed by Water NSW, Mr Hill said they could only prepare for what's to come to keep residents and properties shielded from impacts of the flood.
Menindee, with an estimated 500 residents, is part of the far west council consisting of eight other townships such as Wilcannia, Ivanhoe, Tilpa, White Cliffs, Darnick, Sunset Strip, Copi Hollow and Mossgiel with a combined population of 2,108, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics' count.
Since I've been here, we've been through drought, COVID, floods and mice plague so every year we've practically had disaster after disaster of some sort.- Central Darling Shire Council general manager Greg Hill
The townships have established a committee to look after the welfare and safety of residents in the direct path of the floodwater from Darling River such as Menindee, Wilcannia and Tilpa, Mr Hill said.
Mr Hill has been managing the council area since 2018 following the decision by then NSW local government minister Don Page to dissolve the council at the end of 2013 after findings of gross financial mismanagement.
The previous council with its then nine councilors could not account for more than $2 million of revenue and operated on an overdraft facility prompting Mr Page to place the council under administration initially for three months but it has continued until today.
Mr Hill has been presiding the emergency committee meeting at least twice a day since the New Year to prepare for a flood height expected to reach 10.7 metres while Water NSW continues its daily 75,000 gigalitres release.
He said the townships are receiving "plenty of support" from state and federal government agencies after the shire has gone through several natural disasters as well as COVID pandemic.
"Since I've been here, we've been through drought, COVID, floods and mice plague so every year we've practically had disaster after disaster of some sort," Mr Hill said.
"But we've managed and turned the council around financially from negative to positive.
"From an annual budget of $22 million, we are now at $47 million expenditure this financial and we have more than $90,000 worth of projects to be delivered in the next two years."
But one of the main focuses to is to revive the townships' tourism opportunities, which plays a major part in the local economy alongside sources of income from pastoral, mining and horticulture industries.
"Even without the flood, with many towns not directly affected by the current flood, the whole far west is suffering from lack of tourists flowing because it seems people from across the states are staying home rather than travelling," he said.
"Our tourism sector right across the main towns of Menindee, Broken Hill, Bourke, White Cliffs, Tilpa and Ivanhoe are suffering but still our residents are coping reasonably well," Mr Hill said.
Eight local families affected by the flood are currently accommodated at Menindee while those needing temporary accommodation are being helped at the committee's registration centre at the Menindee Civic Centre.
Council staff is also monitoring the state of local roads within the shire where many unsealed roads near the river have been closed to traffic.
The SES at Menindee has advised people not to enter flooded areas along downstream of Menindee town and around the Menindee Lakes dam area.
Water NSW said it is continuing to release 75 gigalitres daily and for residents to expect the volume to continue for several weeks coming from the main weir's inflow.
SES spokesman David Rankine said volunteers had rescued sheep stranded on Tuesday on properties at Menindee inundated by floodwater coming from the Darling River.
Another load of pre-filled sandbags will arrive in the town to contain the floodwater continuing to rise and threatening residents in the townships, Mr Rankine said.
SES urges residents to avoid the flooded roads in the townships of Menindee, Wilcannia and Tilpa and to check road closures impacted by floodwater by clicking the Central Darling Shire Council website for updates before traveling into the townships.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.