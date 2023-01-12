New data revealed around Christmas shows you're more likely to have your car broken into in Orange than most other places across the state.
Motor vehicle thefts were 2.4 times greater in Orange than the rest of NSW, on a per capita basis, according to the new data.
Released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the figures compared crime data up to September 2022, on a yearly, two yearly, and five yearly basis.
The figures revealed across NSW, motor vehicle thefts were down by 2.6 per cent on a five-year trend going from 12,929, motor vehicle thefts in 2018 to 11,636 in 2022.
However, the same could not be said across the Central West, and in Orange with motor vehicle thefts going up in recent years.
In the Central West, motor vehicle thefts went up by 29.7 per cent in a two year period to September 2022.
In Orange there was no significant change when motor vehicle thefts were compared over the two-year period however, they did go up last year.
Central West Police District acting crime manager Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Barnes said police are conducting regular proactive patrols to target anti-social behaviour and vehicle-related crime.
There are simple measures people can take to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of car theft.- Acting crime manager Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Barnes
However, he said community members can also help by making them less vulnerable to vehicle theft.
"Officers from Central West Police District are reminding residents to be vigilant with security to reduce their risk of car thefts," Detective Acting Inspector Barnes said.
"There are simple measures people can take to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of car theft.
"Simple things like locking your vehicle and making sure valuables aren't left on display are easy steps you can take.
"Avoid leaving your property in the glove box or centre console - these are the first places thieves will look, and make sure spare keys aren't hidden in your vehicle."
Detective Acting Inspector Barnes said the police urge anyone who witnesses any car thefts or has any information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In the 12 months to September 2022, there were 1.6 times more vehicle thefts in the Central West, per 100,000 people, than across the rest of NSW, with police reporting 493 car thefts in the region. That figure was up from 380 in the previous 12-month period.
However, the rate of vehicle thefts in Orange was 2.4 times greater, per 100,000 people, compared to the rest of NSW.
In the 12 months to September 2022, 147 vehicles were stolen in the Orange Local Government Area. That was up from 102 in the previous 12-month period.
Comparatively, 83 vehicles were reported stolen in the Bathurst LGA in the same period, and 283 in Dubbo Regional Council area.
In the 12-months to September 2022, 100 per cent of the 1353 adults arrested in NSW for stealing motor vehicles proceeded to court. However, when it came to young offenders, 813 children and teenagers, making up 77.8 per cent of those under 18 who were arrested, proceeded to court for the same offence.
That was an additional 289 young people compared to the 12 months to 2021.
When the two-year trend to September 2022, there was a 55.2 per cent increase in young offenders being brought to court for stealing a motor vehicle across NSW.
However, only 13.8 per cent of cases involving motor vehicle theft went to court within 90 days of the offence being reported in the 12 months to 2022, and in the previous 12 months, that figure was 11.7 per cent.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
