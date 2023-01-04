A woman believed to be missing after getting into a vehicle with another unknown woman on the Great Western Highway has been found, NSW Police say.
Following inquiries, NSW Police confirmed Jennifer Shearer was found on Thursday morning.
The 54-year-old was previously last seen mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 3 on the Great Western Highway at Lithgow, near Erin's Outdoor Centre.
Police have been told she may have entered a vehicle - believed to be a silver Mazda - with an unknown older female.
When she could not be located, officers attached to Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Shearer was described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm to 165cm tall with medium build and dark, shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a white long sleeved shirt, jeans, black sandals and a shopping bag with a dog design.
