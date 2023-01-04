All eyes are on founder and frontman of legendary rock bands Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, Ross Wilson, as he becomes the 28th inductee onto the Parkes Elvis Festival Wall of Fame.
The Australian artist is steppin' out into Parkes to be inducted and unveil his name on the Elvis Wall of Fame at Kelly Reserve on day one of the festival, which kicked off on Wednesday.
Wilson is an icon in the Australian music industry with a career spanning more than 50 years.
He has no less than 26 ARIA Top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, becoming one of Australia's most awarded, respected and well-known artists.
From the legendary band Daddy Cool whose 1971 number one anthem Eagle Rock smashed all previous sales records in Australia, to the 1977 formation of Mondo Rock, delivering 80s hits 'Cool World', 'State of The Heart', 'Chemistry', 'No Time', and 'Come Said The Boy' and into the 21st century as a solo performer, producer and songwriter, Wilson has never been out of the limelight.
Twice inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Wilson has written hits for Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham and Joe Cocker, and produced smash hit albums for Skyhooks, Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons and Screaming Jets.
"The Parkes Elvis Festival is proud to pay tribute to Ross as the next Australian music industry legend to be inducted onto the Elvis Wall of Fame," festival director Tiffany Steel said.
And in a festival first, four Australian music legends and past festival Wall of Fame recipients, including Wilson, will perform in a new opening concert to celebrate 30 years of the Parkes Elvis Festival.
The three remaining artists are 2022 inductee Brian Cadd, Joe Camilleri (2020) and, after a slight change to the line-up, 2003 recipient Normie Rowe.
It's an event not to be missed, Ms Steel says.
"These are some of Australia's biggest music stars that will be performing their most loved hits in two hours of rockin' fun at the Parkes Leagues Club," she said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
