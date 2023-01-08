Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

BBL games in Orange might be closer than you think

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bumper crowd of 10,171 fans lined all areas of Lavington Sports Ground to watch Sydney Thunder take on Hobart Hurricanes on New Year's Eve. There could be similar scenes in Orange if and when the Sport Precinct is built. Picture by James Wiltshire

Bringing more BBL and WBBL games to regional areas will be a focus for Cricket NSW over the next four years and Orange could be a big beneficiary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.