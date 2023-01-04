A man who ignored a police order to leave the Orange CBD after scaring passersby did not turn up to Orange Local Court to be sentenced for the offence.
According to court documents, police received a call about a male outside the Yoshi Sushi Bar in Post Office Lane at 11.50am on October 27, 2022, who was cutting up chairs with a knife and yelling on the phone.
The police saw Damian Mark Elphick, 41, of Currong Crescent, soon after they arrived and he matched the description they'd been given.
While speaking to the police, Elphick denied cutting any chairs but agreed that he was yelling over the phone but would not disclose who he was yelling at.
A knife that was located near him was seized.
Elphick was then searched and given an official move-on direction from the Orange CBD because the police believed he was causing fear and alarm for other people in the area. He left the location shortly afterwards.
About 4.55pm that afternoon, police were patrolling the Orange Central Square Shopping Centre when they again spotted Elphick inside the centre.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with not complying with a direction given by police officer.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Elphick had an "extensive" record and he did not turn up to court in Campbelltown the previous week either.
Magistrate David Day said he had jurisdiction to sentence Elphick in his absence and that is was a "fine only matter".
Mr Day fined Elphick $440.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.