Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Comment

Power of Nun, with Sr Mary Trainor | Looking ahead to what 2023 might present

By Sr Mary Trainor
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now that the New Year has settled nicely into 2023, we might like to take another look at our hopes and dreams for the year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.