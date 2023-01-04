Now that the New Year has settled nicely into 2023, we might like to take another look at our hopes and dreams for the year ahead.
For some people there are resolutions taken, but not for all of us.
There are unresolved issues waiting for attention in Government like unemployment, the Aboriginal Voice in the Constitution, staff shortages in aged care and in nursing and child care, just to name a few.
And of course, there is that horrendous backlog in the unattended visas and the people left in "no man's land" for years.
At least if someone receives a sentence and ends up in prison, they can count the days towards their freedom.
Aged Care is a wide and urgent service. In aged care facilities, staff need to be thoroughly trained for all the duties of their calling, including interpersonal skills to ensure that they deliver kindness and enculturation into aging Australians and respect along with the practical treatment.
It goes without saying, they are entitled to a proper salary.
But aged care is considerably broader and wider than the live-in facilities.
We have only to peruse the obituaries and note the life span of so many people who have lived into their eighties and nineties, even a hundred.
When it is possible, Aged Care Packages can be accessed to enable people to remain in their own homes with assistance.
As our bodies grow more feeble, so do their parts like hearing, sight, mobility and brain power.
More and more people can be seen in the streets pushing wheelie walkers, sitting on gophers, or leaning on sticks.
Kind hearted people often come forward to hold a door or help put one of these items into the car.
Reading newsprint can often become too difficult when one's eyesight lessens.
Even the magnifying glass cannot always help, notwithstanding the prescribed spectacles so many people use.
The captions on the TV are generally so swift that they fail to convey the message.
People need to speak clearly and distinctly to hold a conversation with elderly people.
Sometimes speakers and announcers and even actors and actresses have poor diction and don't seem to have learnt microphone skills.
With all our modern technology, and prescribed hearing aids, one can only hope that good results will emerge.
Hopefully, the New Year will bring peace and joy, fulfilment and copious blessings to all our readers and their families and loved ones.
Happy 2023 New Year!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.