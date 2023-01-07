Central Western Daily
Home/Comment

Is latest funding just a half-a-billion dollar band-aid?

January 8 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A couple of cars look to avoid the carnage on Canobolas Road. Picture by Jude Keogh

The problem with the NSW Government's war on potholed roads is that, like many an ambitious military adventure over the years, it might well end up being a war without end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.