Acclaimed British sculptor Laurence Edwards is bringing large-scale bronze sculpture from the UK to Orange, NSW.
Developed in partnership with Orange Regional Gallery and Messums Wiltshire, the exhibition 'A Gathering of Uncertainties' presents the culmination of 10 years of the artist's work.
This is the first comprehensive survey of Edwards' work to be shown in Australia, offering a rare encounter with one of the UK's leading figurative artists.
One of the few sculptors who casts his own work, Laurence Edwards is fascinated by human anatomy and the metamorphosis of form and matter that governs the lost-wax process.
His sculptures express the raw liquid power of bronze, its versatility, mass and evolution, and the variety of process marks he retains tell the story of how and why each work came to be.
Whether in the form of small-scale studies, or large imposing figures such as the 'Walking Men' series 2018 - 2022, Edwards' bronzes have an immediate and compelling presence.
This is due in part to the tension in his pieces between their potent physicality and the psychological ambiguity of his subjects, who often appear to be held inwardly in a state of fragility or uncertainty.
In contrast to traditional and heroic representations of male figures in bronze, 'A Gathering of Uncertainties' presents masculine figures that are ephemeral, vulnerable and displaced.
Yet Edwards' work also extends on and acknowledges the traditions that preceded him, inviting us to consider the evolving significance of the figure in contemporary sculpture.
Join us for the opening by Johnny Messum, Director, Messums Wiltshire at 6pm on Friday 3 February 2023.
Laurence Edwards will present an artist talk in his exhibition at 5.30pm prior to the opening.
Join Laurence Edwards in conversation with Fiona Gruber at 11am Saturday, February 4 2023 in the Gallery Theatre. A screening of 'Yoxman - While the Whole World Changes Tune' will follow the discussion.
Book your free tickets to the opening, artist's talk and Saturday's conversation https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/orange-regional-gallery-21898364994 or contact the Gallery on 6393 8136 or gallery@orange.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.