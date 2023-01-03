It is another year behind me and a new year before me.
That thought reflects the adventure life is and the opportunity we have been given in making a go of this life.
The questions I ask myself and it may be yours as well are: 'One year on, what will I hope to look back on that has been fulfilling for me?'
And; 'what will I carry into this new year that is important for me?'
Also; 'what baggage will I want to let go of that may be weighing me down?'
There are some things I want to remember to take into the new year, stemming from the Bowen Christmas Festival at Margaret Stevenson Oval.
This was made possible by a group of people who live in the Bowen community or help there in various year-round programs.
The comment made to one volunteer face painter by a young girl nailed it.
"I wish I lived here," she said.
This girl was having a great time amongst a whole group of children and adults enjoying the evening together.
It was peaceful and the volunteers hospitable. "It was a bit like heaven," said one volunteer.
There was a nativity scene central to the event, remembering the one who came from heaven to bring heaven to us.
So, one thing I take into the new year is people matter.
The other thing is the practice of hospitality and generosity build community.
Wherever I come across people or events with these things evident there is hope, there is peace and God unseen has made his mark.
Some of the lyrics from the band, Jesus Culture and their song 'Not Afraid' reflect on what it means to begin each new year knowing God:
Before me, behind me, always beside me. No shadow, no valley, where you won't find me.
No, I am not afraid.
I have this confidence because I've seen the faithfulness of God. The still inside the storm, the promise of the shore. I trust the power of your word enough to seek your kingdom first.
Beyond the barren place, beyond the ocean waves.
I stand in your confidence, and I know. I know you are the one who has me, who holds me.
You go before me, you prepare the way in front of me, Jesus, guiding every step along the way.
You are the one who goes before me, you are the one who stands behind me. You are the one that's all around me, surrounding me, Jesus. I know, I can trust you.
Have a happy new year.
