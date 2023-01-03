With the Western NSW Junior Carnival back in Orange for another year, with it brings a crop of star-studded talent from across the state.
Each day, the Central Western Daily will delve through the scorecards of all 16 teams in the under 13s competition and select who we think best showcased that talent.
Without further delay, let's see which players impressed the most on day two.
Winning the toss and electing to bowl will always garner a few murmurs, but Canberra's decision paid off in droves.
Having had Central Coast 5-21 at one point, it was the reintroduction of Eknoor Deo into the attack that swung the match back in Canberra's favour.
The youngster would bowl six overs - three of which were maidens - concede just five runs and pick up four scalps in the game.
The tight bowling by the unit as a whole would help restrict Central Coast to 99 runs from their 40 overs. Canberra would then chase it down after 27 overs with the loss of six wickets.
An all-round effort in a game so quick, if you blinked you would have missed it.
Another side which won the toss and chose to bowl, Penrith Black quickly got to work, as MYC soon found themselves 2-2. A hard-fought knock from day one Top Five recipient Ricky Shardul had MYC back on course, before Murison claimed the prized scalp.
The bowler would go on to take four wickets in total, before he notched 15 not out in the second innings to chase down the target of 53 in just the 11th over.
Hawksbury's Oliver O'Hare was on fire with both bat and ball
He would blast 61 runs from 69 balls as his side batted first in their match against Penrith White, even more impressive given his team lost two early wickets.
Having set 165 for victory, the strong Penrith side was always going to give the target a fair crack and that's exactly what they did - which we will get to a little bit later.
But it was O'Hare who came up in the big moment with the ball as well, taking the final two wickets - and three in total - to fall for Penrith to go home nine run winners.
You need to put in a pretty dominant performance to make this side despite having lost the game... but that is exactly what Penrith White's Kieren Parker did.
You already know how the match finished up, but let's look at what was a skilful performance from start to finish.
Parker bowled the most overs for his side, was the most economical and took the most wickets - 3-15 off seven.
But it didn't stop there. With bat in hand, Parker scored 52 runs and came ever so close to guiding his side to an unlikely victory...if it wasn't for the death bowling of the previously mentioned O'Hare.
The final name on our list comes in the form of Blacktown Gold's Aryian Banker.
Having been sent into bat, Blacktown got off to a bad start, falling to 6-58. That was when Banker strode to the crease and changed the game. He worked his way to 55 not out and helped Blacktown reach 9-149 from their full 40 overs...something they looked unlikely to achieve at the start of the day.
Banker's day out didn't stop there, as he would also finish with figures of 3-16 off his eight overs in what was a 50-run victory over Radford College.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
