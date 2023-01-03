Central Western Daily
Court

Kayden Cole convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated January 4 2023 - 8:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver has been convicted after failing a random breath test. File picture

A man who downed six double bourbon drinks before getting behind the wheel has been convicted for mid-range drink-driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.