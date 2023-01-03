A man who downed six double bourbon drinks before getting behind the wheel has been convicted for mid-range drink-driving.
Kayden James Cole, 27, of Clinton Street, Orange, was driving a ute north on McLachlan Street in Orange before turning right and travelling east on Bletchington Street at 2.10am on October 23, 2022.
He was stopped by the police for a random breath test.
He had one other passenger in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and although his digital licence wouldn't load, a police check verified he had an unrestricted licence.
He returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange police station for a breath analysis where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.107.
He told the police he drank six 375ml double Jack Daniel cans at a friend's home, and two standard Jack Daniels drinks at the Orange Ex-Services' Club between 7pm and 1am.
I asked Mr Cole why, he didn't give me a reason , he said he 'messed up and did the wrong thing'.- Solicitor Katarina Duncan
Police noticed his eyes were glazed and bloodshot and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol.
Cole had been referred to the Magistrate's Early Referral into Treatment program but was deemed not to be suitable because he had no identifiable substance concerns.
Cole appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Cole pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that he is currently working at Cadia Mine as a cleaner.
"He was open and honest with the police that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol," Ms Duncan said.
"I asked Mr Cole why, he didn't give me a reason, he said he 'messed up and did the wrong thing'.
"I note one previous [charge] for special range."
She said that charge resulted in a Conditional Release Order without a conviction.
Magistrate David Day said Cole had therefore used up his Section 10, meaning he would have to received a conviction this time, however, he said he would take into account the amount of money Cole earns.
"He's not earning miner's money, he's earning cleaners money," Mr Day said.
"It was a random breath test, nothing about Mr Cole's driving involved."
Mr Day said he would take into account a period of police suspension.
Magistrate David Day convicted Cole and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order, disqualified his driver's licence for one month and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
"Be careful with your alcohol consumption and driving, if you are driving your own vehicle with the interlock device you cannot start it if you've [consumed] alcohol," Mr Day said.
