Three prisoners had to be detained after a man was stabbed at the Wellington Correctional Facility on Monday morning.
The Department of Corrective Services NSW, which operates the jail off Goolma Road, confirmed that the man stabbed was a prisoner.
"A 27-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment following an assault at Wellington Correctional Centre on Monday, January 2," the statement read.
"Correctional officers responded immediately just after 10am, securing three inmates involved in the altercation.
"Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident."
NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics were called to the scene.
"NSW Ambulance responded at about 11.30am today to a man in his 20s on Goolma Rd in Wuuluman," a spokesman said.
"Paramedics treated the man for multiple stab wounds.
"He was airlifted to Orange Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.