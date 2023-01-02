Our top five stars from day one of the Western NSW Junior Carnival

With the Western NSW Junior Carnival back in Orange for another year, with it brings a crop of star-studded talent from across the state.
Each day, the Central Western Daily will delve through the scorecards of all 16 teams in the under 13s competition and select who we think best showcased that talent.
Without further delay, let's see which players impressed the most on day one.
Captaining a collection of players from the Fairfield-Liverpool area, Shardul was far and away the best bat during MYC's victory over Paramatta Blue at Jack Brabham Park.
Having bowled Paramatta out in just the 24th over of the 40 over match, MYC were set 115 for victory.
Although the outfield was lightning quick, scoring didn't come easy for the FLCA side, with just one of their top six managing to crack double digits. Who was that player you may ask? Why, Ricky Shardul of course.
The opening bat scored 57 runs form 99 deliveries as he managed to guide his side to a winning position. When he fell to the bowling of Ansh Lad, there was still 18 runs needed for victory and just four wickets remaining.
Surrendering your wicket during a tight run chase is never an easy thing to do.
But for Hornsby opener Austin McMurrough, that is exactly what he did in a selfless act.
Batting second against Canberra Cricket Academy, Hornsby needed 176 for victory. In the end, they were able to chase down the target with relative ease - 4.3 over left with seven wickets in hand - but things could have gone astray during the middle overs.
After notching his 50 off 86 balls, McMurrough retired out in an effort to give the rest of his side a bat. That gamble paid off as they not only got the victory, but his teammates were all able to contribute to start the carnival.
Vrishab Patel (11 not out) and Aaditya Shivalkar (ten not out) each went at a near run-a-ball mark to see MYC home.
Radford were able to squeak out a close victory against Blacktown City and it's thanks in great part to William Mailler.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, Blacktown found itself in a good position at 2-78. But when captain Arjun Singh was dismissed for 39, the floodgates opened for Radford and it was Mailler the beneficiary.
The opening bowler would go on to skittle Blacktown's middle order and finish with figures of 5-18 off 6.5 overs. This would help hold his opponents to 121. Mailler would play a starring role with the bat as well, hitting the winning run off the second last ball of the game.
Martis Johri would enjoy success with both bat and ball on Monday.
Having come in to bat after his Blazers had lost a couple of early wickets, Johri and Andrew Young (50) would go on to make what was a match-winning partnership.
While Young retired once he reached 50, Johri continued on to make 77, before he too handed over the reigns to another teammate.
Having set Dubbo 191 for victory, the Sydney side never really looked in trouble as they bowled the Central West squad out for 106. Johri would take two wickets of his own and snare the important catch of Dubbo's Lawson Marchant who made 50.
Last but certainly not least we have the Western Sydney wonderkid.
Abhivarshan Ramaneetharan belted 88 not out from just 93 balls against the Penrith White side.
Along with Nirav Sharma (52 from 29 deliveries), Western Sydney would amass a huge total of 6-255.
Although Penrith put up a good effort in response, they were unable to chase down the target and finished their 40 overs at 9-162.
So how did the host side fare on the opening day?
Well, Orange went down in a close game against Penrith Black.
Batting first, Sam Garvin would top score for the home side, notching 29 runs, before they were bowled out for 118. Penrith would chase down the total with nine balls to spare. Ben Brazier was the pick of the Orange bowlers and finished with 2-11 off seven overs.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
