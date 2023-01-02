Each year in January, Orange becomes the centre of the junior cricket universe.
Swarms of young cricketers - aiming to be the next Pat Cummins or Steve Smith - converge on Orange as part of the annual Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals.
Kicking off with the under 13s on Monday, January 2, our photographer Jude Keogh was out and about to snap all of the action on and off the field.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.