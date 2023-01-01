More than a dozen teams from around the state will descend on Orange this week for what has become a staple of the cricketing calendar.
The under 13s Western NSW Junior Carnival will begin on Monday, with Orange and District Junior Cricket Association president Jason Griffith keen to get things underway.
"It's great to have that diversity of teams come through and give the Orange team a few different sides to play," he said.
"We've got a bit of a young side in this carnival. Most of them are made up from the younger rep team, but we're giving a few of the other guys a bit of a run as well. They'll get some experience on turf and in a carnival format."
The diversity of which Griffith speaks includes teams from Penrith, Blacktown, Central Coast and Canberra, just to name a few.
Adding to that youth will be head coach Montana Griffith.
"It will be her first time coaching this level, so she's really looking forward to it and she'll be assisted by her brother and maybe a couple of other dads who put their hand up," Jason Griffith said of his teenage daughter.
"It's fantastic to have that involvement. She's playing cricket in Penrith and has represented Orange for a while now. She knows most of the boys and I think they'll respect her and look up to her."
With wet weather having already ruled out a few of the premier turf grounds for at least part of the week, the ODJCA president is hopeful the town can put on a show.
"It's good that we're able to give our local kids that opportunity to play in this carnival. There's a lot of cricket around in other areas and it's nice that this particular carnival seems to be so popular with other teams," he said.
"It sold out quite quickly and there's teams on waiting lists. I kept getting phone calls every day for a while there, asking if there were any more spots. It's great for us to continue this on, not just to give the visiting teams an experience of Orange, but to give our team some different cricket."
It's not just the players who will benefit from the carnival either, with businesses also set to see a slight uptick as a result.
"Everything that I've heard, it gives the town a big boost," Griffith added.
"When it had to be cancelled a couple of years ago because of Covid, I was told by a few people that the impact of that was felt. To be able to put this on and bring a lot of visitors to town is a really positive thing for the city."
Orange will kick off its campaign against Penrith Black at Max Stewart Park, with all games set to commence on Monday at 10am.
The Orange side will be made up of: Ben Brazier, Spencer Chapman, Digby Evans, Zavier Felice, Thomas French, Sam Garvin, Angus Griffith, Rupert Hough, Angus O'Brien, Talby Smith, Nicholas Wood, Thomas Wythes and coached by Montana Griffith.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
