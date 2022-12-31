After Rhianon Campbell's life was hit with a couple of curveballs, including ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for the hairdressing industry, she decided it was time to call it a day and embark on a new career path.
"I'd worked in the industry for 16 years and while I really enjoyed the work, my body was starting to feel the effects of 'hairdressing fatigue' after standing on my feet all day," Ms Campbell said.
"Then COVID hit which had a serious impact on the industry, so the time felt right to try something new and look at a career change."
Ms Campbell approached not-for-profit employment services provider VERTO in Orange for advice and mentoring to make the transition to a new job and industry feel less overwhelming.
"At a time in my life when it would've been easy to pick up a pair of scissors again, VERTO encouraged me to explore other options and pushed me out of my comfort zone," Ms Campbell said.
She said the organisation helped with resume development, educated her on her entitlements, programs and courses, and how to present to businesses to secure potential jobs and opportunities.
Ms Campbell particualrly credited her mentor, Anthony Parkin and case manager Caitlyn Benton, who helped secure her employment as a receptionist at Orange's Medical Acupuncture Injury Rehabilitation Clinic.
She said it's been the fresh start she need at just the right time in her life.
"I love my new job working as a medical receptionist. I'm learning about systems and processes on the job and so far it's a really lovely working environment to be in," she said.
"I think it's also a good lesson for me and others who are thinking about taking a leap of faith and changing jobs - that change doesn't have to feel insurmountable when you have the right support around you."
VERTO Workforce Australia regional manager Aimee McMillan commended Ms Campbell for achieving her goals and having the courage to change careers.
"Rhianon is such a wonderful, determined and focused client to work with. We wish her all the very best as she embarks on her new career as medical receptionist," she said.
