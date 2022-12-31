Central Western Daily

Rhianon Campbell discusses why and how she changed her career in Orange

By Newsroom
Updated December 31 2022 - 8:54pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhianon Campbell has made a career change after COVID-19 impacted the hairdressing industry. Picture supplied

After Rhianon Campbell's life was hit with a couple of curveballs, including ongoing COVID-19 restrictions for the hairdressing industry, she decided it was time to call it a day and embark on a new career path.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.