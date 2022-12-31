A crowd of up to 2000 people converged on the Northcourt on Saturday night to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Light Up Orange.
Groups of families and friends gathered around the stage on picnic blankets and chairs to watch a range of musicians perform live.
Among the performers was Megan Woods, who was also MC on the night, Eli Stanford, Dubbo hip hop due Riley and Ah-See, the O'Donnell 3, followed by a New Year's Eve countdown at the family-friendly time of 9pm followed by a light show.
Among those who attended were many local families, along with visitors from out of town including Wollongong and Sydney, while the Percy and Gosper families travelled from Parkes just for the event.
Light Up Orange 2022 had a focus on the community, featuring local musicians and food vendors, as well as the light show and projections by Stephan de Wit that illuminated the gallery wall and shade sails.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
