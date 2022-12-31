Lover's of American-style fast food will have to wait a little while longer for their first taste of a Carl's Jr burger.
The American fast-food chain was set to open its doors in Bathurst in late September 2022, about two months after its first Central West outlet opened in Dubbo.
Carl's Jr marketing manager Chloe Paynter said there have been some delays, pushing back the opening date for the outlet on Sydney Road.
"Unfortunately, a combination of poor weather conditions, equipment supply challenges and construction delays have all led to a delayed opening date," she said.
The outlet is now expected to be open in early February, 2023.
Looking at the site in Kelso, the building appears to be almost finished, with the Carl's Jr branding prominently displayed on the external walls.
The pylon sign is also standing tall on the corner of the site.
"Just the finishing touches remain," Ms Paynter said.
"The trades will return after the Christmas break to finalise the remaining works and then we will train all the staff and be ready to open."
Previously, Carl's Jr has indicated as many as 90 people will be hired in various positions to operate the store.
Ms Paynter said "a lot of eager locals" have already been hired, but there are still positions vacant if anyone is interested in working at the new business.
Applications can be submitted via the Carl's Jr website.
It is hoped that the Carl's Jr in Bathurst will be a hit amongst locals and visitors, after the Dubbo outlet generated a promising response to the chain's expansion into regional NSW.
"The Dubbo Restaurant is performing strongly with locals loving our handmade Angus burgers, hand-scooped ice cream shakes and hand-breaded chicken tenders and burgers," Ms Paynter said.
Carl's Jr is an American fast-food chain, founded in Los Angeles in 1941, that has grown to have thousands of outlets around the world, including 39 in Australia, five of which are in NSW.
In addition to the Bathurst, another new Central West outlet is planned to open in Orange in 2023.
