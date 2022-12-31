Central Western Daily
Orange City Council has released an 'Expression of Interest' to double the amount of parking at the Lords Place site

By Newsroom
January 1 2023 - 9:00am
Orange City Council is calling for expressions of interest for doubling the number of spaces at the Ophir Car Park on the corner of Kite Street and Lords Place. Picture by Tanya Marschke

Retail or office space, an entertainment facility or serviced apartments are possible options Orange City Council would consider for the Ophir Car Park, with expressions of interest opening in February.

