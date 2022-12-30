In the aftermath of the devastating flash floods that swept Cabonne and surrounding areas the spirit of community has been at it's strongest in helping one another recovering and rebuilding after such tragedy.
There have been several GoFundMe pages set up with the aim of helping residents and businesses to get back on their feet many of which have attracted large numbers of donations which is absolutely amazing, a shining definition of the what community means.
It's just a shame that the same spirit hasn't yet been displayed by the state and federal governments.
The NSW Premier and Prime Minister toured these areas and spoke to members of the community but what good is talking and making an appearance when there is little to no action to back it up?
Many residents and business owners unable to rebuild because they were unable to be insured and as a result if adequate assistance isn't provided they have little to no chance of getting their lives back.
I applaud federal member for Calare, Andrew Gee in the strong stand he has taken in calling on the government to provide funding immediately to assist these communities in rebuilding.
I agree with Mr Gee that a regional reconstruction fund, similar to that which was provided to Lismore be provided to aid the reconstruction of Cabonne and other Central West communities that were ravaged by the recent floods.
The communities need funding to rebuild and they need it now.
I read with surprise that Andrew Gee has quit the Nationals it looks like he finally woke up to the reality of what the National Party really is.
Originally I was a rusted on National supporter but woke up in 1996 that they don't support traditional country members but really only support the Liberal Party and have no spine.
I learned the hard way what a gang of Quislings and traitors they really are disregarding with contempt anyone who came to them with concerns over their attitude on policy.
It came as no surprise that the general public went looking for a better option at the ballot box which is why One Nation and the Shooters Party are still here because they listened and formed policy on what the public wanted.
It's no wonder Andrew Gee has resigned from the National Party in disgust.
He has noticed something very important about the Voice to Parliament which the Nats, with their usual subtlety, have allowed to pass them by.
Nats leader David Littleproud says that his party is against the Voice because "we don't believe this will genuinely close the gap". He's right, and that's why you'd think the Nats would be supporting it.
All the Voice will do is offer advice; it won't have any power.
As Andrew Gee has realised, the next Coalition government can therefore grab every chance to ignore anything it ever says.
You'd think the leader of the Nats (the Nats !) would have worked this out.
It's Andrew Gee who is practicing true National Party realism here.
