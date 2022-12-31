Central Western Daily

North of Parkes a truck driver was caught 30 kilometres over the roadwork zone speed limit

December 31 2022 - 12:00pm
The B-Double was detected at 98kkph in a sign posted 60kph roadwork zone - Alectown . Picture: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command

A B-Double has been detected travelling at 98 kilometres per hour in a sign posted 60km/h roadwork zone in Alectown, North of Parkes.

