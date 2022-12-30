Firefighters are working late this afternoon, Friday, December 30 to contain an out of control grass fire spreading across an estimated 100 hectares of property at Baker's Swamp, just outside of Wellington.
The RFS has called in aerial firebombers to help with the unfolding situation between the Mitchell Highway and Burrendong Way.
The reports are "sketchy", according to NSW Rural Fire Service operations officer Mark Pickford but the grass fire has been spotted east of Gowan Green Road at Baker's Swamp.
"The RFS brigade and aviation team in Orange are working on the fire at the moment," Mr Pickford said.
Canobolas RFS has sent out one truck to help contain the fire.
The Wellington Fire and Rescue truck has also been deployed to the area, Anthony Hojel of the FRNSW Dubbo said.
More details to come as it unfolds.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
