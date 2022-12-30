The Mid Western Highway was forced to close Friday afternoon after a truck crashed into a tree.
Emergency services were called at around 3.45pm on December 30 to the highway near Rockdell Road in Lyndhurst.
"There were reports of a semi-truck that has jackknifed," a spokeswoman for NSW Police said.
"The driver is alive and out of the vehicle."
Jackknifing is when the trailer of a large semi-truck or big rig pushes the front towing vehicle to one side.
A Toll helicopter was called to the scene.
Just before 5pm, NSW Ambulance Service said that paramedics were assessing a man in his 60s as a result of the single-vehicle crash and that he appeared to have potential rib injuries.
NSW Police said the road would remain closed until the helicopter had left the scene
"There is a delay in place due to the availability of a tow-truck that can take a truck," the police spokeswoman added.
"After the helicopter leaves, a contraflow will be put in place until the truck is removed."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
