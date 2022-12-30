EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-crash crash on O'Connell Road, in the vicinity of the intersection with Blue Ridge Drive.
The incident occurred at about 1pm and has seen multiple emergency agencies respond, including the police and NSW Ambulance.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that there were three people being assessed at the scene, including a woman aged in her 40s and a woman in her 60s.
Details were not provided about the third person.
"It looks like they're all good. They're getting assessed, but it doesn't look like there are plans to take them to hospital at this stage," the NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
As a result of the accident, traffic on O'Connell Road has been affected in both directions.
As of 1.25pm, alternating stop/slow traffic conditions were put in place to manage traffic flow through the area.
Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution if travelling on O'Connell Road this afternoon.
