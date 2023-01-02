Coffee enthusiasts will have likely encountered Moey Ayoubi at Crema in Lords Place but now they will find him leading the team at Café Viva in Bathurst.
He joined the Vivability-run business about a month ago, coming on board as a barista and café manager.
With Café Viva employing many people with a disability, some of whom are quite new to hospitality, Mr Ayoubi plays an important role in mentoring staff and keeping the operation running smoothly.
He brings to the café a wealth of experience, having worked in other Orange and Bathurst businesses owned by his uncle, Arthur Aube.
"I've worked at Ristretto, I've worked at Doppio, basically every time Arthur has opened another one up I've been there," he said.
"I started off at Crema in Orange in 2016, I think it was, and pretty much was there at both Ristretto and Doppio from when they opened to when they sold.
"I got to know a few of the townspeople and hopefully made a few good coffees in my time."
When the opportunity arose to work at Café Viva, he saw it as a chance to continue his hospitality career with a little more purpose.
"The opportunity here and the thing that Viva has created here ... it's just such a cool initiative, giving the clients the chance to actually get into café work and ideally progress from here at some point maybe," he said.
"I'm happy to help and be along for the journey."
He's found the level of skill and experience at Café Viva to be mixed and said it's important to be aware of what each staff member is capable of and what support they need to keep improving.
"It's working yourself around to those capabilities and abilities and knowing where someone will be the best fit," Mr Ayoubi said.
The Oriana - Retro Hotel and Resort new outdoor spaces have been a hit during the holiday period.
The facilities include a poolside cabana garden and Summer Garden Kitchen.
Oriana owner Espen Harbitz said the new outdoor experiences provides a broader array of jobs and career opportunities for the staff.
"When we first purchased the Oriana here in Orange, we had a staff of seven which included housekeepers and kitchen staff. We now have a team of 55 and growing," he said.
"It's important to me that we always deliver fantastic service and wonderful experiences. It's also important to me that both our guests and our staff are happy. It's certainly never boring here at the Oriana".
"Our new Summer Garden Kitchen has its own facilities and function staff to produce a selection of wood fire pizzas, tapas dishes, aperitivo nibbles and cocktails. The menu extends itself to group entertaining including our 'occasion' packages, all completely different to the Peacock Room and Bela Vista Bar'.
He said earlier in the year the Oriana staff participated in a team getaway where the plans for the garden kitchen were first developed, along with new menus and the idea of Orange's own Cocktail Salons added to the Bela Vista Bar.
"It's important the staff are involved. In fact, it was their idea to host the Oriana Christmas lunch this year. It was a fabulous day, and its credit to the staff for offering up their day to make sure guests at the Oriana had a magnificent Christmas Day," Mr Harbitz said.
