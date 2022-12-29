The Mitchell Highway has reopened between Molong and Wellington following a truck crash earlier in the day on Thursday, December 29.
All lanes of the Mitchell Highway are now open at Neurea, south of Wellington.
The highway was closed in both directions due to the crash between Burrendong Way and Castle Street.
Diversions have been lifted but there is s reduced speed limit of 40km/h on the Mitchell Highway near Dripstone Road.
Motorists are advised to slow down and take extra care while crews are still working by the side of the highway.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Motorists were advised of the closure earlier in the day when the Mitchell Highway was closed in both directions between Molong and Wellington due to the crash at Neurea.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck attended the scene between Burrendong Way and Castle Street.
Northbound light vehicles were diverter via Banjo Patterson Way and Renshaw McGirr Way to Wellington.
Southbound light vehicles were divert via Burrendong Way to Orange.
Motorists using these diversions were advised to allow about an hour extra travel time.
Heavy vehicles were parked while the highway was closed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.