TIS founder, Bruno Efoti said it was great to be there but found it was quite "surreal" to see the aftermath of the flooding and to not be able to "fathom what actually happened."
Eugowra was been left decimated by horrific flooding, with much of the town completely gutted by the ferocity and the volume of water that flowed down the Mandagery Creek. Cudal residents found themselves underwater after torrential downpours led to flash floods in the area.
TIS ran an event to feed the people of the towns to support them and offer a chance for them to relax and enjoy different food. In Cudal there was an intentional time to support men's mental health as well.
"Generally there is an amazing amount of resilience within the community. It was an honour to hear their stories and go through the events with them," Mr Efoit said.
"There are some people that are still reeling and some that have gone through a few phases of grief and loss and are moving forward."
"This is a very traumatic event and there will be waves of trauma and grief and loss for the rest of their lives," he said.
One of the main reasons TIS attended the two towns was because "showing support" and "creating new atmospheres" for people to have opportunities to talk through what has happened can help them work through the trauma and the feelings associated. It also allows for people to build new skills to move forward for themselves and their families as well.
"It was such an honour to share in peoples stories and see how this has unfolded. There is so much being done and so many things that could be done better for their support." he said.
Mr Efoti encouraged residents to find ways to reach out to people that can help.
"Lifeline and other crisis supports are there actively supporting during this time," he said.
"Keep connecting to the people in your community. Recovery from an event like this is not just practical recovery. Emotional support can be needed for years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.