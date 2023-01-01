Tributes have been paid to a man whose love of music resonated throughout the city.
Bryan Gregory, the former owner of Orange Sound Centre which was located within the Orange Arcade, died on December 25 at the age of 91.
His daughter, Alli Gregory, said her father was the utmost gentleman.
"He was very kind and generous," she said.
"In terms of the shop, he was there for 29 years through the 1970s, '80s and '90s, which is really incredible.
"People contribute to their communities in many different ways and I think dad, for nearly 30 years through his music shop, really contributed to the Orange community."
With Orange not yet the popular destination that it is now, not all genres of music were readily available in the city.
This is where Mr Gregory really made his mark.
"You're this teeny, tiny regional town in the '70s, '80s and '90s and you can't get a lot, but he was there in terms of music. If you didn't have it, he was the only person in town who would import music," his daughter added.
"The mainstream stuff you could always get, but the stuff like heavy metal, very tricky. In terms of his contribution and influence, he really did provide an outlet for whatever gap may have been in people's lives. He left an impression on a lot of people as they would be in there for hours and hours just chatting."
Born and raised in Orange, you could always bet that each time a band like Poison would being out new music, Mr Gregory would have a cardboard cut-out, ready to delight customers.
"He was there for a lot of impressionable teenagers," Ms Gregory said.
"That importing thing was very valuable to the community. It was also very innovative. To be doing that in a small, regional town, there weren't too many people who were.
"He was a really kind gentleman and really generous with his time."
As for what classic songs will be used to send Mr Gregory off, there have been plenty to choose from.
"We've been asked to pick some music for the funeral and it hasn't been very hard for myself and my brother to do that," Ms Gregory said.
"Between The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd, it's going to be a pretty easy task.
"People give to communities in so many different ways and until this week, I had never looked at dad having a shop in the Orange Arcade as part of community contribution, but it absolutely was. I'm certainly proud and I think it's a shame that we wait for these things to happen before we reflect on the impact that people do have on our lives."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
