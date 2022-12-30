The New Year will be rung in with a light show in Orange on Saturday night.
The family-friendly free New Year's Eve party will light up the Civic Square North Court from 6.30pm on New Year's Eve.
With a focus on the community, Light Up Orange 2022 will feature local musicians and food vendors, as well as a light show and projections by Stephan de Wit, which will illuminate the gallery wall and shade sails.
Orange myor Jason Hamling said this event has been provided to encourage family and friends to come together to celebrate the incoming year.
"Light Up Orange 2022 gives everyone the opportunity to come together on a picnic rug or chair to enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends on the last day of the year," Cr Hamling said.
Orange City Council received funding from the NSW Government through the Reconnecting Regional NSW program to support the event.
"This year we have plenty to celebrate and I invite everyone to come down and welcome in the new year with live music and a laid-back style."
The alcohol-free event will feature live performances from local solo artists Megan Woods, Eli Stanford, Dubbo hip hop group Riley & Ah-See, and Orange's own O'Donnell 3.
You can take a picnic, but attendees are encouraged to support the local food stalls that will be there, including Orange Pie Co, the Tuckshop Tucker Truck, Spilt Milk and Spuddz.
Spaces are limited so tickets need to be purchased prior to the event via Try-Booking www.trybooking.com/CELQW
The event will be fenced for ticketing. The limit is 2000 people and the event finishes at 9.30pm.
No community fireworks have been planned to take place in Orange this year.
The night's festivities will also continue for adults with a 'Black Party' New Year's Eve celebration taking place at The Blind Pig.
Tickets include four cocktails or a drink of choice, there will also be finger food, bubbly and giveaways.
Tickets can be purchased online, or at the door on the night if there are any left.
There is also a New Year's Eve celebration taking place at The Oriana, although bookings have now closed.
Pinot & Picasso will also host a Neon Nights: Cracker painting session where participants can paint the city scape of their dreams and give it the colourful NYE celebration look when they paint and sip between 7pm and 10pm.
The Greenhouse of Orange will be open but people should check with the club to make sure it's not booked out.
DJ Leo will play live at The Hotel Canobolas, the Hotel Orange night club will be open with patrons warned it could reach capacity before lockout, the Victoria Hotel will be open until 10pm, the Lord Anson will be open and will also have a live performance by Millie Mills Music on New Year's Day.
There will also be live music on New Year's Eve at The Metropolitan Hotel with performances by Mila Haske and Amber Cashel.
The Parkview Hotel will be open until 10pm, the Robin Hood will be open as will the Ophir Hotel where there will be karaoke in the front bar from 7pm and DJs playing until late, and the Carriers Arms Hotel will be open.
Orange City Bowling Club and Orange Ex-Services' Club will also open.
