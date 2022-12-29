Hooper clocks up a major milestone

Last Sunday there was no run for the orange runners club as it was Christmas. We hope everyone enjoyed this time with their family and friends.
For our usual Wednesday run 70 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Jack Daintith 10:03, Peter Finlay 10:14 and Maxwell Horne 10:43. The top three women were Isobel Curran 11:55, Ayako Kusui 12:55 and Claire Gates 14:08. Achievement medals were awarded to Matthew Wilkins with 25 runs and Jannell Hooper with 25 runs.
This coming Sunday our club run is at the always beautiful Botanic Gardens. Members and guests have the choice of 1-6 laps of this course through the gardens. Each lap is 1.6km in length and is you have time after the run, please feel free to join us at Eat Botanic for a coffee as we bring in the new year of 2023.
On behalf of the club, we would like to congratulate everyone on a very successful 2022 even with its challenges been thrown at us throughout the year. Bring on 2023 and we hope everyone has an enjoyable year and goals are created and achieved.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news. Together we achieve individual goals.
