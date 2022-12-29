Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hooper clocks up a major milestone

By Chris Clough
Updated December 29 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jannell Hooper with her 25 run medal. Picture supplied.

Last Sunday there was no run for the orange runners club as it was Christmas. We hope everyone enjoyed this time with their family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.