Three major Central West companies producing critical rare earth minerals and metals for renewable energy battery storage for the booming global export have shared $27 million in fresh investment from the State Government.
The recipients of the Critical Minerals and High Tech Metals Activation Fund of the state government are the Dubbo project of Australian Strategic Materials (ASM), Jord International at Hermidale and Sunrise Energy Materials at Fifield near Condobolin.
Deputy Premier and resources minister Paul Toole said the funding the companies received came under the second stream of investments which sees a total of $65.4 million poured into the advanced stages of their operations delivering critical minerals and metals for Australia's export markets.
"This funding is about ensuring our state is in the best position to lead Australia's critical minerals boom," he said.
"Valuable deposits such as silver, lead, zinc cobalt, rare earths, and minerals will drive future technologies, advanced manufacturing, agriculture technology, aerospace, and renewables.
"And it's companies right here in NSW which are leading the charge."
Sunrise's Fifield site near Condobolin is touted to supply the largest bulk of raw materials such as nickel sulphate, cobalt sulphate and scandium needed to produce lithium-ion batteries for the renewable energy markets.
The fresh funding will enable the upgrade and construction of an electrical transmission line connected to the national grid from its Fifield site.
The ASM's project is located 25 kilometres south of Dubbo in Toongi where it is producing light and heavy rare earth minerals including zirconium, niobium, and hafnium.
The state government funding allows the upgrade of Obley Road and bridge to support ASM's operations at Dubbo.
According to ASM's long-term projection, the materials they produce from the Dubbo project are intended for its critical metals refinery plant in South Korea.
The company works alongside the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) to optimise its metal oxide recovery operations.
An onsite demonstration plant for recovering critical materials will be constructed at Jord's site at Hermidale as part of the state government's investment.
Several metallic exploration projects in central and far western NSW were also funded under the first stream of the state government investment program for the resources sector.
The New Frontiers Exploration Program supports explorers of metallic, critical minerals, and high-tech metal deposits around NSW.
"We have the technology to discover where these deposits are located," Mr Toole said.
"Round Five of this program will provide $1.5 million to 22 explorer grants for exploration, drilling, and geophysical programs to ensure future projects can hit the ground running.
"By funding programs like these, we are bringing to life our vision for NSW to be the number one investment destination for mining, exploration, and advanced manufacturing."
The mining industry in the Dubbo-Orana region accounts for the largest economic output at $1.3 billion annually employing at least 3,568 people, the latest Regional Development Australia Orana 2022 report released this month said.
In December 2021, royalties from the mining sector contributed a record $2 billion to the NSW economy mainly from high prices of coal and metals in the export market, the NSW government said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
