A woman has been convicted after she threatened to "headbutt" her late father's de-facto partner, during a squabble over his property.
The 41-year-old woman represented herself in Dubbo Local Court on December 14 and pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to intimidate intending fear of physical harm.
ACM is not identifying the guilty party in this story to protect the identity of the victim.
According to police, the woman and her partner arrived at the victim's residence in the morning on December 14. It was said the victim no longer lives there since the incident occurred.
The couple arrived with a trailer to move property from the house. The move had been arranged via social media messaging. However, the woman was upset and and an argument ensued over the messages exchanged between her and the victim.
Court documents revealed the victim strongly objected to the couple arriving with a large trailer and sifting through a storage container on the property which belonged to the woman's father.
"Do you think I'm going to fleece the place?," the victim asked the woman.
This angered the woman and escalated the situation.
"You f------g c--t, I should just f------g headbutt you," the woman quickly stepped forward and mimicked a headbutting motion with her head.
The court was told the argument continued until the woman asked the victim to "get the f--k off the property".
The victim agreed and went into the house to get some of her belongings. A short time later, the woman followed the victim to the house and stood next to a glass sliding door where they both argued about her late father.
"How dare you say what I had with my f------g father, I should knock you the f--k out now!," the upset woman said to the victim while punching the glass door.
Court papers stated the victim then went inside the house, sat down with a witness of the incident and drank a cup of coffee.
The woman and her partner left the property after the dispute, however, the victim felt afraid for her safety due to the aggressive nature of threats made by the woman.
The following day, police attended the woman's address where she admitted to having the argument and becoming "heated". Police said the woman confirmed the headbutting threat and punching a glass door a couple of times.
In court, the woman submitted to magistrate Gary Wilson that she had been "dealing with a lot" since she had been named the executor of her father's estate.
She also confirmed there was no love lost between her and her "dead father's girlfriend".
"We had a good relationship until that day, until she mentioned I didn't care for my father," the woman said speaking of the victim.
"There's no excuse to my outburst and reaction to what she said. I take full responsibility for my role in that unfortunate situation."
Mr Wilson noted that the woman had a "next to zero" criminal record and convicted the woman for the two charges without further penalty.
