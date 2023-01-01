An Orange man has been convicted in Orange Local Court for not paying for petrol.
Nathan Cole, 32, of Spring Street, Orange, put $94.12 worth of unleaded fuel into a car at a BP Petrol Station on the Mitchell Highway at Nyngan.
According to court documents, Cole was filmed on the station's surveillance system getting out of the front passenger seat of a Ford Falcon and fueling it with 44.84 litres of E10 at 7.45pm on June 17.
He then hopped back into the passenger's seat and the car drove away without anyone paying for the fuel.
On August 8, police from Orana-Mid Western Police District attended an address in Dubbo and spoke with the registered owner of the car.
However, the man said he sold the car about four months earlier to a second-hand car dealership. Further inquiries revealed the car had then been sold to Cole.
Police attempted to locate Cole but could not find a current address for him.
Cole was arrested by Bathurst Police on October 29, due to an outstanding warrant.
He admitted to being the man depicted on the surveillance video putting the fuel into the car.
He said he believed the driver was going to pay but when he got into the car she said she didn't have her bank card with her and drove off.
Cole was already in custody and was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail.
He pleaded guilty to a single charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Magistrate David Day said Cole had previous driving matters on his record.
He convicted Cole and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order, he also ordered him to pay $94.12 in compensation to BP Nyngan.
