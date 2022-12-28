A 19-year-old Dubbo man was charged twice within 20 minutes for multiple vehicle offences on Boxing Day.
Walgett Highway Patrol charged the Dubbo male following a vehicle stop in Brewarrina, in Western NSW.
Police attached to Walgett Highway Patrol allegedly detected a Nissan Navara travelling at 64 km/h in a signposted 50 km/h zone about 9.20am on Monday, December 26.
Upon stopping the vehicle, police allegedly noted that the vehicle was subject to an uncleared Defect Notice from 2021, had registration that expired in July of 2021, and had several large boxes in the tray of the utility which were not secured nor affixed.
Police had established that the 19-year-old driver had also never held a licence.
The driver was issued with several penalty notices totaling $2584 and a loss of 10 demerit points due to the following:
On the same day, just 20 minutes later at 9.40am, with the assistance from members of the public, police from Walgett Highway Patrol again allegedly detected the same driver, driving the same vehicle, in the same place.
He was, again, charged with:
The 19 year-old male is due to appear before Brewarrina Local Court on February 7, 2023.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
