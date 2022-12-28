Central Western Daily
Court

Man convicted after slapping stepson for alleged drink driving

By Court Reporter
Updated December 28 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Police were called to a private gathering after a man slapped his stepson earlier this month. File picture

A 44-year-old man has been convicted after he slapped his partner's son, at a social gathering, for drink driving.

