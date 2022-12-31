For Sandrine Forbes, the people she has taken care of during the past 15 years are more than just customers, they are some of her dearest friends.
That's why it was so hard for the owner of Refine Beauty to tell those clients she would be shutting up shop in the new year.
"It broke my heart every time," Mrs Forbes said.
"I've got clients that have been coming to me every month for 15 years. A lot of clients tell me they see me more than their friends. Now, suddenly, I won't see them anymore. It's like a break-up, every day I had to break-up with someone else, so it's very hard."
The decision to cease all operations after January 7 was far from an easy one, in fact, it was a choice that took years of mulling over to make.
"I've actually been feeling very tired for the last couple of years," she said.
"I took some more time off and regular breaks and thought that would help. But I realised on my last break that it didn't help at all.
"I've just turned 50 and I'm young enough to change my life if I want to and if I wait too long then it will be too late and I would regret it."
Originally from France, Mrs Forbes and her partner travelled around Australia for about 10 months, before her father-in-law pointed her in Orange's direction.
She took a look at the area, found a home that also doubled as a beauty business and immediately fell in love. The only issue? She had never delved into the beauty industry before.
"I'd never thought of beauty in my life, but that's what I like, being open to any opportunity. So we came, I bought the business, I went to Tafe, trained myself and did my piercing course," she said.
"I've always been 100 per cent in on the business, but that takes a lot out of you. You always question yourself; am I good enough or did I provide the right service. You're only human."
While she continues to love her job, trying to be the best she could be takes a lot of energy.
"It's very hard on the body over the years. Mentally as well, you give a lot of yourself all of the time," Mrs Forbes added.
"It's been minimum 20 clients a day and I used to work 10-12 hours a day. You give a lot and it's not only being in the room doing treatments, it's also answering the phone, replying to emails, replying to text messages, it's non-stop."
One thing that was for certain was she never expected that 15 years after moving to town, that she would still have been doing the same job.
It's also that desire for a new adventure which has her keen to take on a new challenge.
"By closing this door, it allows me to get ready for any new opportunities that come up."
Mrs Forbes is now planning on taking a two-month holiday to see family overseas, before making a final decision about what she wants to do next.
"That will be the time where we decide what we have to do," she said.
"I have a passion at the moment and it's vegan cooking. I'm right into vegan food and especially vegan cheese making.
"I actually strongly believe that 2023 will be the year of change, for all of the people. It's always a challenge, but you have to stay positive."
Mrs Forbes is now looking to sell the business and has asked anyone interested to get in contact with her.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.