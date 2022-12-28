Crowds of people have been taking advantage of the sunny days, warmer weather and Christmas shutdowns in some industries to take advantage of some retail therapy in Orange this week.
The shopping blitz has come following a busy lead up to Christmas, particularly in the final few weeks.
Chaos & Karma owner Helen McBurnie said she was flat out in the lead up to Christmas.
"I think generally speaking, at most of the shops everyone felt that it was down on last year but that I suppose is attributed to the floods, interest rates, things like that," Mrs McBurnie said.
"But we're actually up on last year, maybe not as much as we wanted to be but we were probably up 25 per cent on last year.
"The Christmas rush was late starting and I think everyone was feeling the same, like the people just weren't coming in.
"Usually people it starts about the first week in December and I think it was more getting towards the end of the month and people were just late getting out."
She said in that period, a lot of her customers were seeking giftware or were personally shopping for clothes, and she also sold a lot of candles, clothes and shoes.
Mrs McBurnie reopened the shop on Wednesday and said she has been operating for three years at the premises at the corner of Summer and Anson streets and they were in the arcade the year before that and before opening the shop she operated at markets.
She said she doesn't usually have a Boxing Day sale so she took the two public holidays off at the start of the week so they could spend some time with family.
However, she said they didn't go away this year so returned to work on Wednesday so they could have a sale and clear some stock.
"I went down [Tuesday]," she said, "and there were still quite a lot of people around so I think people are out looking for a bargain," Mrs McBurnie said.
Collins Booksellers assistant manager Ash Harris said the shop reopened on Wednesday.
"Leading up to Christmas has been incredibly busy," he said.
Mr Harris said the two-to-three week period leading up to Christmas was particularly busy with a lot of customers visiting the Summer Street bookshop.
"Everyday has been constant, we had to open up the side door to filter people in and out."
Although Wednesday was the first day the shop was open since before Christmas, Mr Harris predicted another busy day, and he hopes to remain busy up to the New Year.
"We sold a lot of gift cards, which means we will get the run of people with those," he said.
Games N More owner Nic Drage moved his popular shop from Lords Place to a new larger premises on December one and said business had been going strong since then.
"Probably compared to previous years, rather than a big rush right before Christmas, it was more of a slower build throughout December but we were in a unique position because we moved locations and opened our new spot on Anson Street," Mr Drage said.
"We had a lot of people checking out the new store and doing their Christmas shopping all through December rather than the last couple of days before Christmas.
"We still had a definite pick up versus November and the months previous so it was reasonably positive."
Mr Drage reopened the shop again on Tuesday and said it was "quite good".
"For a regular Tuesday, which in retail is usually fairly slow, it was quite busy yesterday and then there's some reasonable amount of traffic today as well," he said.
"I know that speaking to the Lord Anson that is across the road, they said they were busier as well so it would have an impact on people being out and about in general because they've had the day off."
Mr Drage said a lot of people who came in were buying gift vouchers for family members.
"We offer such a wide range of stuff, and people were like, I can't choose so can we do a gift voucher," he said.
"We had a lot of people buying board games, a lot of people are saying around Christmas time they will buy a new board game to take to play with the family at home.
"There's a real sense of trying to get off devices around Christmas time, it's a really interesting one that people are really interested in communicating with family.
"Christmas time seems to be a more social time for people so they are wanting games where they can have lots of people playing and having some fun and talking to each other rather than being on the phone all the time."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
