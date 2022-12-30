Well done everyone, we've made it through the half-way point and earned ourselves a well-deserved break over the holidays.
To celebrate this, we've taken a look back through the first set of Orange and District Cricket Association games for second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup to determine who would crack our combined XI if the season were to end today.
Without further adieu, let's take a look at who has impressed the most through the first two months of the 2022/23 season...and for reference, we aren't including stats from the T20 competition.
Having scored 277 runs at an average of 138, it would be a crime to leave out the Cavaliers opener.
Ben Taylor has absolutely carved up the competition so far, with three half-centuries - including a 98 not out against Kinross on October 15.
Not only has he done enough to earn a call-up to third grade, but a stint in seconds as well. Although he has failed to put up those same big scores up the grades, there's little doubt he'll start to shine there in no time.
With 240 runs to his name, the Warriors stalwart is leading all run-scorers in the third grade competition.
Jamie Stedman has very much been feast or famine this season, with scores of 0 and 4 the only times he has been dismissed for less than 30. What makes Stedman's season worthy of all-star selection is the ease with which he has scored his runs, having finished not out on three separate occasions.
The lefty has been Mr Consistent this second grade season.
With representative honours intertwined with his play for Kinross, Dudley Shepherd has continued to shine in the students' premiership defence.
Shepherd has just one score in single digits this season, with four knocks between 39 and 55 in eight matches. His game may not look pretty at times, but boy is is effective.
The all-rounder continues to be Spring Hill's shining light.
Having already amounted a mammoth 346 runs in second grade (with an average of 86 to boot), not only is Mitchell Harvey a lock for our mid-season team of the year, he would likely be player of the year favourite at this point.
While his bowling performances haven't yielded the results he would have liked - five wickets at 42 - the way he is scoring runs it doesn't even matter if he were to roll the arm over or not.
Middle-order big-hitter or Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonator? Regardless what you want to call him, Lachlan Barnes' power game was a big reason for Cavaliers' hot start to the third grade season.
With scores for 74 not out, 65 not out and 58 to open the year, Barnes looked like he was due a call-up for the Australian side, let alone a Cavs promotion. His form has wavered a little in recent matches, but regardless, his early season form was well and away enough to earn him a spot here.
A return visitor from the 2021/22 team of the year, except this time the all-rounder has solidified selection more so with bat than ball.
Having already amassed more runs through nine rounds than he did last year, Fernando has proved his big-hitting can also translate into match-winning knocks.
Combine that with six wickets and he's the perfect number 6 for what is a powerful batting line-up.
City's Centenary Cup superstar has already notched a few team of the week performances this year, so it should come of no surprise to see him get this honour.
Ranking third in his competition among run-scorers and picking up a few wickets to boot, he has already done enough to earn a call-up to the Warriors third grade side. Can the youngster continue his form should a call-up become a regular occurrence? We shall wait and see.
Speaking of youngsters on the rise...
It was a tough choice to decide between Jack and his father Graeme (205 runs) for a spot in this team, but one Judge was all we could facilitate.
Jack Judge has consistently seen his name in the wicket-taker's column this season, having taken two or more scalps in four of the five second grade games he has played in.
While this team is purely based on ODCA performances, it does say a lot that Judge has already proved enough within the red and blacks set-up to earn a first grade and Royal Hotel Cup call-up this season.
Another player who has picked up right where he left off.
The Cavaliers star-in-the-making has been an absolute match-winner with ball in hand this season, finishing with figures of 5-28 and 4-39 in tight Cavs victories. Add another three wickets to that total and it's good enough for him to be leading all second-graders through 11 rounds of cricket.
Having proved himself a consistent force to be reckoned with, you would be a brave soul to bet against Jarick featuring on the team of the year come end of season.
Right behind Jarick is the CYMS leg-spinner.
Johnty French has proved that consistency is key when it comes to impacting winning, as the youngster has picked up at least one wicket in six of the seven games second grade games he has featured in.
Adding to that point is the fact that every game in which French has taken a wicket this season, the green and golds have won. Not too shabby.
Rounding out our XI is Cavaliers' third-grader opening bowler.
The Osborn brothers (Luke and Adam) have a combined 20 wickets between them this season, but it's the former who is leading the league in wickets and therefore comes out on top.
A theme of these teams is consistency, and Luke Osborn has certainly accomplished that. Two games with three wickets, another two with a pair of scalps and yet another two games with one wicket.
Cavaliers got off to a red-hot start thanks in part to Osborn's wicket-taking prowess and they will be hoping he can continue that fine form into the finals.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
