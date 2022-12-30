Every week people turn up at Orange Local Court having been charged with a wide range of offences from the minor traffic matters, to serious assaults, domestic violence, robberies and arson.
This list covers just some of those cases that our reporters covered throughout the year.
A man faced court in 2022 for assaulting a teenage boy and damaging a bedroom door on New Year's Day.
The court was told the man and teenager returned to a house in Orange following a New Year's Eve celebration at Canowindra.
The teenager woke up to the man kicking his door in the afternoon of New Year's Day until the door handle broke. The man also smashed a glass, abused and attempted to punch the teenager.
He was arrested after the victim pinned him to the ground and a witness called the police.
Police negotiators and specialist tactical officers attended an address at Spring Hill on March 22 after a woman armed with a 30-centimetre-long knife threatened to stab a detective and his family.
The woman was holed-up in a house with the knife after police arrived about 12.35pm to arrest a man, who they believed was in the house, on outstanding warrants.
One of the police officers spoke to her through a screen door and asked to be allowed in to search for the man. However, the woman yelled and swore at the police and denied the man was inside. When the police said they intended to force entry she picked up the kitchen knife, walked to a glass door and pointed it at a detective senior constable, who was in the yard.
"Have [the detective's] house locked down because I'll kill the motherf----er," she said. "I'm going to stab every one of youse." She continued to threaten the detective by name and she threatened to go to his home and harm his family.
A woman who ran the car she was driving off the road, causing two tyres to burst, was convicted of high-range drink-driving after blowing more than five times the legal limit.
On analysis she returned a high-range reading of 0.265.
A woman screamed continuously and had to be removed from the floor in Orange Local Court after she was sentenced to jail for biting a child and spitting on police.
The woman screamed and called out to a person in the public gallery to help her as custodial officers tried to get handcuffs on her.
According to information presented in court, the woman from Orange had been drinking alcohol before she slapped, bit and pulled the hair of a primary-school-aged child, for an unknown reason, in a bedroom last year.
During her arrest for assaulting the child, she tried to kick a senior constable in the leg several times and moved along the floor until she was underneath a baby bouncer. While under the bouncer she spat at the police officers and yelled, "I have hep C" several times before attempting to spit on them again.
A woman who had a document with a recipe for manufacturing MDMA and almost 10 grams of cocaine in the basement of her Diamond Drive home faced Orange Local Court in April.
The woman was convicted and sentenced for possession of 9.9 grams of cocaine and possession of a document that contained instructions for the manufacture of MDMA.
Police executed a search warrant at the woman's house in September 2021. The premises was initially deemed unsafe and required assistance from NSW Fire and Rescue Hazmat and the NSW Chemical Operations Unit.
Once the premises was cleared a search started and police found a kitchenette in the basement with a number of beakers and cylinders ranging in size along with plastic tubs containing liquid. The woman said the items were used to distill her own vodka.
Within a cupboard of the kitchenette police found 10 resealable bags containing 9.9 grams of cocaine.
She said the cocaine was for her personal use and, due to her addiction, she buys the drug in bulk because she's unsure when she will be able to purchase it again due to COVID-19.
Magistrate David Day said it was fortunate her drug making venture was "nipped in the bud".
"She was intending to get into the [drug] business," he said. "It's not just a little bit of home chemistry, is it?"
A fly-in-fly-out mine worker who reached out to a woman through a dating site to buy meth faced Orange Local Court after breaking into her home when the deal went wrong.
The court was told the man smoked ice at the woman's house in Orange after contacting her on March 27, 2021.
However, the deal went awry on the second meeting when another woman, who he handed his money to, left to get the drugs but never returned.
The man returned to the victim's house the next morning and grabbed her by her jumper before he pushed her against a TV unit and threatened her.
"I used to think [it was] the local court of alcohol but in the last five to six years, particularly in this circuit, that's not true, it's the court of methylamphetamine," magistrate David Day said in court.
Two 19-year-old ringleaders who led a crime spree in Orange and surrounding towns while high on ice, were each been jailed for their crimes, which included stealing and burning cars and ransacking businesses.
According to information tendered to Orange District Court, the two men, along with a series of other co-offenders, would enter parked vehicles in Orange and steal items including loose change, wallets and tools.
They would also steal a vehicle from Orange and drive it to a small town within a two-hour drive of Orange where they would commit a break and enter at one or more small businesses, usually a petrol station. According to police they would attempt to disable alarms and CCTV and would use a crow bar to jemmy open the door.
However, on multiple instances they failed to disable either the alarm or camera or they were disturbed by a business owner or member of the public.
Several of the stolen vehicles were abandoned in Cootes Park near the offenders' home.
A p-plater clocked 200km/h in a 2007 Ford Falcon station wagon in a police pursuit that began when he did a burnout in front of the cops.
The 23-year-old P2 driver faced Orange Local Court in October after doing a burnout at the intersection of Cassey Crescent and Burrendong Way at 10.25am on September 6 then speeding away from the police.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said he understood the driver's initial response given he was a young man.
"First response is flight, what I find troubling is that he doesn't think 'this is stupid' and pull over," Mr McRobert said.
A man who told police he was hit by a car near Manildra while walking from Orange to Parkes found himself back at his original starting point after asking for an ambulance to take him to hospital.
According to police, the man was subject to several calls to emergency services from witnesses who saw him walking through Manildra past the flour mill at 11.30am on October 24, 2021.
The witnesses said he was walking along the edge of the road and he appeared to be affected by drugs.
The man was not present when he was sentenced in Orange Local Court this year for drug possession relating to the the 2021 incident.
An Orange man who was filmed stealing bikes from a storage container in Penrith was caught after police found his DNA on a slurpee straw he left at the scene.
He was also found in possession of a machete and a stun device when police arrested him.
The man was sentenced to 12 months' jail with a nine-month non-parole period for possession of a prohibited weapon and three months jail for having a cutting weapon when he was arrested.
He was also sentenced to sentenced 12 months' jail with a nine-month non-parole period for stealing the bikes.
Three Parkes police officers were put on trial in Orange District Court.
A uspended police sergeant was the first to go on trial and faced more than a dozen serious allegations. The 59-year-old officer was accused of leaking confidential information, neglecting his duties, failing to declare a conflict of interest, and buying burner phones to interfere in an internal investigation into his conduct. He was found not guilty following what Judge Graham Turnbull described as the longest case in recent history in Orange.
A detective was the second police officer to go on trial. He was accused of attempting to assist the sergeant evade an investigation for bribery. He pleaded not guilty and was also found not guilty by a jury. A backup charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.
It took a jury less than half-an-hour to find the third police officer, another detective not guilty of intending to hinder an investigation into another officer following her multi-day trial.
A school girl who dropped to her knees and cried after stabbing her friend on Monday, August 8, pleaded guilty to reckless wounding.
The Canobolas Rural High School student cannot be identified due to her age and was held in custody over night before being granted bail in Orange Children's Court the next day.
"There's remorse after it happened, she drops to her knees sobbing after having stabbed her friend. It's a great reveal of character," magistrate David Day said after reading court documents relating to the offence.
The man at the centre of a stand-off with police in Orange appeared in Orange Local Court a day after his arrest in September.
The man was arrested on September 20 after being holed up inside a Peisley Street house during a 14-hour siege with heavily-armed police.
The block of Peisley Street between Margaret Street and Matthews Avenue was in lockdown for around 10 hours.
NSW Police had been searching for him since September 8 after a mysterious car crash near Elephant Park and then a wide-spread man hunt on September 16.
The man was charged with resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty in relation to Tuesday night's arrest.
He pleaded guilty to the charge on November 19.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
