Alex Brown Priest caught driving in Orange without interlock device installed

By Court Reporter
Updated December 31 2022 - 8:43am, first published 7:30am
A driver has been convicted in Orange Local Court for not having an interlock device fitted to his car. File picture

A man who was caught driving the wrong vehicle while subject to an interlock licence following a drink-driving conviction has faced Orange Local Court.

