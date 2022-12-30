A man who was caught driving the wrong vehicle while subject to an interlock licence following a drink-driving conviction has faced Orange Local Court.
Alex James Brown Priest, 20, of Goorawin Road, was charged with a drink-driving offence in November 2021, and was issued an interlock order, which came into effect on April 1, 2022.
However, at 6.48pm on November 18, 2022, Brown Priest was caught driving a vehicle that was not fitted with an interlock device.
According to court documents, Brown Priest was driving west on on Margaret Street with three other people in the vehicle when he was stopped by the police.
He produced a P2 driver's licence and the police noticed several conditions of the licence including that he was to have a maximum of one passenger and only drive a vehicle with a fitted interlock device, which would ensure he could only drive with a zero alcohol reading.
I know it wasn't your vehicle but you have responsibility to drive vehicles that comply with your conditions.- Magistrate David Day
When asked why he was driving without an interlock device he said it wasn't his car.
Brown Priest was unrepresented when he appeared in court for sentencing having pleaded guilty to not having an approved interlock device installed in the vehicle he was driving.
He told the court he was working as a first-year apprentice gyprocker.
Magistrate David Day said Brown Priest had already received a fine for driving with too many passengers in the car.
"It's been a law in NSW for some years now that mid-range offences attract an interlock licence," Mr Day said.
"Interlock was brought in for mid-range to help educate drivers.
"I know it wasn't your vehicle but you have responsibility to drive vehicles that comply with your conditions."
Mr Day fined Brown Priest $330 for the offence.
