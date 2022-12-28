Central Western Daily
Photos

Out and about gallery, part 2 | Social photos from December 23

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 28 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman, was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.