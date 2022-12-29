A disability carer who slapped a non-verbal, high-needs client in the face has lost his job and been convicted of assault in Orange Local Court.
Aaron Mark Berney, 33, of Peisley Street, was charged with common assault following the November 3 incident.
According to court documents, Berney and a female colleague were helping a wheelchair-bound client to shower between 8pm and 8.30pm, however, the victim became vocal and made noises that are their way of communicating that they are upset.
Berney then got frustrated and told the victim to "shut the f--- up," and slapped the right side of their face.
His colleague saw the slap and reported the incident to her team leader and the manager who reported it to police.
General deterrence looms large because of the vulnerability of people in care, particularly people who have intellectual disabilities as well as physical disabilities.- Magistrate David Day
About 3.30pm the next day, police cautioned and questioned Berney about the assault and he agreed that he "probably could have got a bit heightened and probably said shut the f--- up or something".
He initially denied assaulting the victim at any time but pleaded guilty to common assault when the charge was brought to court.
Solicitor Isabelle Worrad said Berney had no prior criminal record, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, resigned from his job and recently received his first Centrelink payment. She added that he wants to work towards re-entering the industry.
However, magistrate David Day said Berney's decision to resign preempted the decision to let him go and said he wouldn't be able to work in that field again following a Royal Commission. A Royal Commission into violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation of people with disability is currently underway.
"There was an extremely vulnerable victim," Mr Day said.
"General deterrence looms large because of the vulnerability of people in care, particularly people who have intellectual disabilities as well as physical disabilities, such as people with cerebral palsy."
He said if Berney was feeling frustrated or overwhelmed he should have informed his colleague and stepped away instead of lashing out.
"It was one slap in a moment of frustration, he's taken it seriously," Ms Worrad said.
"I take it seriously too," Mr Day responded.
He convicted Berney and placed him on a Conditional Release Order requiring good behaviour for two years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.