Aaron Berney faces Orange Local Court for assaulting non-verbal, wheelchair-bound client

By Court Reporter
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:05am, first published 7:30am
The former carer pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault before he was sentenced at Orange Courthouse. File picture

A disability carer who slapped a non-verbal, high-needs client in the face has lost his job and been convicted of assault in Orange Local Court.

