A drink-driver who spun off the road and crashed after cutting in front of a B-double while driving 40km/h below the speed limit has been convicted of negligent driving in Orange Local Court.
Samantha Gersbach, 35, of Frape Street, Blayney, was not present in Orange Local Court on December 22, where she was to be sentenced for negligent driving without causing death or grievous bodily harm, mid-range drink-driving and driving while her licence was suspended.
Magistrate David Day proceeded with the case despite Gersbach failing to attend court.
"That's gross negligence, luckily no one was injured being so serious," Mr Day said after reviewing a summary of the police evidence.
"How could you not observe a B-double when you merge, they are sort of large.
"It's a serious matter."
According to court documents, Gersbach was driving 60km/h in the left lane of an overtaking section of the Mitchell Highway, about 100 metres north of Favell Road near Lucknow at 5.40am on December 16.
A Kenworth prime mover B-double was travelling at the 100km/h speed limit in the overtaking lane when Gersbach merged in front, well before her lane ended.
The truck hit the back of her car causing it to spin to the right and off the road until it came to a rest facing the opposite direction on the grass.
Gersbach was not injured in the crash and claimed to have not seen the truck in the right-hand lane.
The truck-driver called the police about 5.44am, and officers arrived on scene about 6.12am and spoke to the truck driver and a witness who had been travelling behind Gersbach's car.
Gersbach admitted she was at fault. She also told police her driver's licence was suspended and she was under the influence of alcohol having consumed her last drink, a glass of port, at home about 40 minutes before the crash.
She returned a positive breath test and on analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.149.
Mr Day said the alcohol reading was just below high-range, which starts at 0.150.
Although Gersbach was not present in court, Mr Day fined her $1100 for negligent driving.
He he also disqualified her driver's licence for mid-range drink-driving and driving while her licence was suspended.
However he deferred the rest of the sentencing to when Gersbach can come before him in court.
"Given her driving recorder, I need to get her in [court]," he said.
