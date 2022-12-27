An ambitious adventure attraction two hours away from Orange has moved a step closer.
The NSW Government says parts of the Lost City project in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area near Lithgow are now expected to open within a year.
The government announced $50 million in funding in November last year to transform more than 30,000 hectares of NSW state forests, including the Gardens of Stone, into what it said would be a new eco-tourism and adventure destination.
The centrepiece of the investment, the government said at the time, would be the Lost City Adventure Experience, which would include Australia's longest zip line, an elevated canyon walk and a "via ferrata" protected rock-climbing route employing steel cables, rungs or ladders.
In an update on the project as 2022 draws to a close, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the new infrastructure is being established in a partnership between the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and family adventure tourism organisation Experience Co.
He said plans also include overnight accommodation and guided walks for the park's new multi-day walk.
Mr Toole said the partnership followed an expressions of interest process.
"If you love nature and you love adventure, this is going to be the place to be," he said of the 30,000-hectare park.
"There will be thrilling experiences such as twin zip lines, suspension bridges connecting sections of the via ferrata cliff-face climb, plus accessible family-friendly camping areas, bushwalks, lookouts, cycling and four-wheel driving routes.
Mr Toole said all visitor infrastructure will be subject to rigorous environmental and cultural approvals to minimise environmental impacts and make sure ecological and cultural values are protected.
The NSW Government says the Great Walk, linking Wollemi National Park and the new State Conservation Area, will give visitors an opportunity to take in views of the ancient sandstone pagoda formations and canyons.
Eco-accommodation and public bushwalking campsites are planned.
Experience Co chief executive officer John O'Sullivan said staged construction will begin as soon as the required design, environmental and cultural assessment planning approvals are finalised.
The NSW Government is expecting the zip line and via ferrata experiences to open in December 2023.
The government says the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area multi-day walk will be fully accessible to the public and the reserve will also feature a network of mountain bike tracks.
It is planning for the first stages of the multi-day walk to open in mid-2024.
